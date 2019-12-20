SI ‘thrashes’ youth at Ravikamatham; SP issues memo

Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee issued a memo to Ravikamatham Sub-Inspector B. Chandrasekhar for allegedly beating up several youth in a cinema theatre.

The SP initiated the action after video of the SI beating the youth went viral in social media and was telecast in a few electronic media channels.

According to reports, Mr. Chandrasekhar and his mother had gone to a movie recently. A group of five to six youngsters from Medivada village were allegedly creating a ruckus in the theatre. It was learnt that a few among them were reportedly drunk.

Mr. Chandrasekhar asked them to stop nuisance and not disturb other audience. However, the youngsters didn’t relent. Irked by their behaviour, the SI called the youth outside the theatre and thrashed a couple of them. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera of the theatre and it was widely circulated on Thursday.

In the video, the SI was seen kicking the youth and slapping them.

Meanwhile many youth from Medivada village staged a protest against the incident on Thursday. They also demanded that the police take strict action against the SI.