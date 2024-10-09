ADVERTISEMENT

SI suspended on corruption charges in Tirupati

Published - October 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu placed a Sub-Inspector (SI) under suspension on charges of corruption on Wednesday. K. Rahim Reddy, serving as the SI of Yerpedu police station earlier, was sent to vacancy reserve on charges of graft. He was facing charges of extracting bribe from illegal sand miners while serving at Yerpedu.

The internal inquiry conducted by the department proved him guilty of the charges, based on which the SP ordered his suspension, coming into force with immediate effect. Rahim Reddy is the 13th in the department to face action, after Mr. Subbarayudu started cracking the whip on his staff facing charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. The top cop issued a stern warning to his men to stay clean, alert and vigilant while on duty.

