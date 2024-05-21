ADVERTISEMENT

SI suspended for accepting money for vote

Published - May 21, 2024 02:32 am IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.

A sub inspector of police (SI) Sk. Khaza Babu, working in Mangalagiri Police Station of Guntur district, was suspended from service on the charge that he accepted money for casting his vote in Prakasam district.

According to sources in the police department, the issue came to the notice of the higher officials, when the election authorities caught another person who was distributing money among voters. After going through the online transactions of the accused persons, the police initiated the action. Departmental inquiry is on, the sources added.

