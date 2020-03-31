Andhra Pradesh

SI saddles up to spread the word

Sub-Inspector G. Maruthi Shankar riding a horse to create awareness among people on COVID-19, at Peapully in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector G. Maruthi Shankar riding a horse to create awareness among people on COVID-19, at Peapully in Kurnool district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subrahmanyam

For Peapully Sub-Inspector of Police G. Maruthi Shankar, horse riding is a hobby during his leisure time, but now, he has turned it into a weapon to create awareness among the rural masses on the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What really prompted Mr. Shankar to paint his friend’s horse with red coloured coronavirus pictures before he rode on it was the urge to make people aware of the gravity of the situation.

“Horse is among the the fastest animals and gallops at breakneck speed, and what better way can be there to tell the rural masses that if they do not adhere to lockdown rules, the virus could catch up with them very fast,” Mr. Shankar told The Hindu.

The SI took the permission of his bosses as soon as the idea struck him.

Mr. Shankar said he would cover other parts the district if his superiors gave him permission, and thanked Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli for allowing him to do this.

