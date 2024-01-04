SI injured in clash in TDP office, case booked

January 04, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

TIRUVURU (NTR DISTRICT):

A sub-inspector of police, Satish, attached to Tiruvuru police station in NTR Police Commissionerate, suffered injuries when two groups clashed in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in the town on Wednesday.

The SI was shifted to hospital and his condition is stable, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajita Vajendla.

The TDP leaders organised a coordination meeting to prepare the cadre for party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the area on January 7.

Trouble broke out when two groups belonging to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his brother and local leader, Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni), clashed over supremacy. They allegedly hurled chairs on each other and exchanged blows. The police, who tried to stop them received injuries.

“We registered a case against the accused and investigation is on,” Ms. Ajita said. The meeting was cancelled and the situation is under control in Tiruvuru, the DCP said.