SI injured as mobs clash during idol immersion

Guntur Rural police take 16 persons into custody

A Sub-Inspector was among several injured persons in violent clashes between the YSRCP and TDP supporters during the Vinakaya Nimmajanam, held in the early hours of Tuesday at Ponnekallu in Tadikonda mandal.

Tadikonda SI Venkatadri Naidu was injured when some unidentified persons threw chilli powder and hit him with a stone. The SI, despite bleeding from his injuries, went about his duties trying to bring the mob under control.

As tension began to escalate, Mr. Naidu took out his service revolver to defuse the situation, but did not fire any shots. Superintendent of Police (Guntur Urban) K. Arif Hafeez dismissed reports that the SI had shot two bullets in the air to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the Guntur Rural Police have taken 16 persons into custody in a case relating to an assault on a house allegedly belonging to a former TDP ZPTC member.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to the house of Bathina Sarada, former TDP ZPTC member, late on Monday at Kopparu village in Pedanandipadu. The incident occurred after violence marred Vinayaka Nimmajanam carried out late on Monday. A motorcycle was charred and furniture damaged in the incident.

SP Vishal Gunni said that police would not spare anyone found guilty of arson in the incident.

“Police have formed three special teams under the Bapatla DSP to investigate the case and book the culprits and take action. The police have taken 16 persons into custody and the investigation is being carried out with the help of CCTV footage,” said Mr. Gunni.

A case has been booked at Pedanandipadu police station.