SI, head constable suspended

JANGAREDDYGUDEM

21 September 2021 01:58 IST

West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma on Monday placed Jangareddygudem Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana and head constable Pushpa Kumar under suspension for illegally detaining a person in a family dispute case.

The SI intervened in a dowry harassment case and reportedly detained the husband for three days at the police station. Mr. Satyanarayana and the head constable allegedly demanded money from the accused in order to release him without lodging a case.

On a tip-off, police officers raided the station, conducted an inquiry and released the victim. Based on a preliminary inquiry report, the SI and the head constable were suspended. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the illegal detainment and demand of money, the SP said.