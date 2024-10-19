SI, head constable suspended for negligence in Tirupati

A sub-inspector (SI) of police and head constable (HC) have been suspended in Tirupati district on Saturday for alleged negligence in registering a road accident case and misrepresenting the name of the accused.

As a part of disciplinary measures, Tirupati district Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu has issued suspension orders to SI Mahesh Babu and HC-2839 Mogileshwar Reddy, who were working at Pakala Police Station.

In a preliminary inquiry, they were both charged with dereliction of duties and abuse of law. “The police should perform their duties with integrity and commitment according to the law. Corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated,” Mr. Subbarayudu warned the district police.

