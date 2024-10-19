ADVERTISEMENT

SI, head constable suspended for negligence in Tirupati

Published - October 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST - The Hindu Bureau

In a preliminary inquiry, they were both charged with dereliction of duties and abuse of law

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector (SI) of police and head constable (HC) have been suspended in Tirupati district on Saturday for alleged negligence in registering a road accident case and misrepresenting the name of the accused.

As a part of disciplinary measures, Tirupati district Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu has issued suspension orders to SI Mahesh Babu and HC-2839 Mogileshwar Reddy, who were working at Pakala Police Station.

In a preliminary inquiry, they were both charged with dereliction of duties and abuse of law. “The police should perform their duties with integrity and commitment according to the law. Corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated,” Mr. Subbarayudu warned the district police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US