SI feared drowned in canal in Krishna dist.

A 30-year-old Sub-Inspector of police , Kota Vamsidhar, on Saturday drowned in the irrigation canal under the Ghantasala police limits in Krishna district. He drowned after he rescued his mother from the car that plunged into the canal at Paapavinasam area. According to police, Mr. Vamsidhar, a bachelor, attempted to recover a bag from the car after leaving his mother on the canal bank safely.

The family was on the way to their native place of Koduru from Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district to attend a wedding. Mr. Vamsidhar, a national archer, got selected as SI in 2012 under the sports quota.

One of the tyres was found punctured which might have led to the accident.

“Mr. Vamsidhar reportedly grew tired after rescuing his mother. He drowned before the locals rushed to the spot. The State Disaster Relief Force and swimmers have been deployed to search for the body,” Avanigadda DSP V. Pothuraju told The Hindu.

The irrigation officials have been requested to manage the outflow into the irrigation canal to find the body.