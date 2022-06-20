SI, constable suspended after rowdy sheeter ‘celebrates’ birthday at Eluru police station

Sub Inspector N.R. Kishore Babu and constable Y. Rajesh, attached to Eluru Two Town, have been suspended for allegedly allowing a rowdy sheeter to celebrate his birthday on the police station premises on Sunday.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police G. Pala Raju issued suspension orders.

The Two Town police had summoned the KD, rowdy, history and suspect sheeters for a counselling session, when a rowdy sheeter reportedly celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake and distributing sweets among others.

When the issue came to the notice of the higher officials and the videos and photographs of the celebrations went viral, the DIG took action against the SI and police constable immediately.