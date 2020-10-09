SI booked for submitting false certificates in Andhra Pradesh

ELURU

09 October 2020 15:48 IST

An SFO, Prabhakar Reddy, produced fake NCC certificate seeking age relaxation, says DIG

The Eluru Three Town police registered a case against Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, G. Prabhakar Reddy, for submitting false certificates for getting age relaxation during the recruitment.

Mr. Reddy, who was serving as Station Fire Officer (SFO) in A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services department, has applied for SI (Civil) and got selected in 2015.

However, as the age exceeded as per the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) norms, Mr. Reddy, an OC candidate, submitted age relaxation certificate for two years, stating that he worked as NCC instructor in a private junior college at Ongole.

Advertising

Advertising

The SI produced the service certificate issued by an NCC Commandant, which was fake, said Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao.

After completing training, he was posted in Komaravolu police station in Prakasam district. Later, he was attached to Nagarampalem station in Guntur district.

Following a complaint against the SI, the Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and Guntur IGP ordered inquiry into the allegations. Based on the preliminary inquiry report submitted by Markapuram DSP, the Eluru Three Town police registered a case for submitting false certificates, forgery and other charges.

“West Godavari district Additional Superintendent of Police will conduct investigation on the criminal case and Gudur DSP of Nellore district will take up departmental inquiry,” the DIG said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy was absent for duties for the past few days and a report would be sent to the higher officials, the Guntur police said.