SI at Amaravathi suspended on charges of misbehaviour

GUNTUR

10 June 2020 23:07 IST

Women’s panel chief wants case booked under Disha Act

A sub-inspector of police, working at the Amaravathi police station, was suspended following a departmental inquiry into allegations of misbehaviour with a couple at a lodge on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao said disciplinary action was initiated against Yedukondalu and his driver after a preliminary inquiry into his misbehaviour with the couple.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma took serious note of the incident and asked the SP to arrest the SI and his driver, and book a chargesheet under Disha Act within a week. Ms. Padma said that such acts by policemen tarnished the image of the State government, which was the first to enact Disha Act in December 2019.

The SP also visited the Amaravathi police station and conducted an inquiry, but the SI has been reportedly absconding.

According to the police, a couple from Pedakurapadu checked into a lodge at Amaravathi. The SI, who came to know this, went to the hotel and threatened to book a case. Later, he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from the couple. When the man said he had only ₹3,000 with him, the SI reportedly asked his driver to accompany him to an ATM and get the remaining money. When the man lefr for the ATM. the SI allgedly misbehaved with the woman.

The couple then rushed to the Amaravathi police station and filed a complaint. DSP, Thullur, Y. Srinivasa Reddy said the SI has been suspended and further action would be taken on the basis of a report by the department.