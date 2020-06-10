Andhra Pradesh

SI at Amaravathi suspended on charges of misbehaviour

Women’s panel chief wants case booked under Disha Act

A sub-inspector of police, working at the Amaravathi police station, was suspended following a departmental inquiry into allegations of misbehaviour with a couple at a lodge on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao said disciplinary action was initiated against Yedukondalu and his driver after a preliminary inquiry into his misbehaviour with the couple.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma took serious note of the incident and asked the SP to arrest the SI and his driver, and book a chargesheet under Disha Act within a week. Ms. Padma said that such acts by policemen tarnished the image of the State government, which was the first to enact Disha Act in December 2019.

The SP also visited the Amaravathi police station and conducted an inquiry, but the SI has been reportedly absconding.

According to the police, a couple from Pedakurapadu checked into a lodge at Amaravathi. The SI, who came to know this, went to the hotel and threatened to book a case. Later, he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from the couple. When the man said he had only ₹3,000 with him, the SI reportedly asked his driver to accompany him to an ATM and get the remaining money. When the man lefr for the ATM. the SI allgedly misbehaved with the woman.

The couple then rushed to the Amaravathi police station and filed a complaint. DSP, Thullur, Y. Srinivasa Reddy said the SI has been suspended and further action would be taken on the basis of a report by the department.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:09:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/si-at-amaravathi-suspended-on-charges-of-misbehaviour/article31798540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY