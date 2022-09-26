SI, ASI, head constable suspended in Kakinada for irregularities

ADVERTISEMENT

Three police personnel, including Karapa Sub-Inspector D. Ramesh Babu, were suspended on Sunday on the charges of corruption and tampering with records in Kakinada district.

In an official release, SP M. Raveendranath Babu said, “The corruption activities of the three police personnel have been found during the recent inspection of the Karapa and Annavaram police stations. Karapa SI, head constable T. Raja Rao and Annavaram ASI D.V.K. Tirumala Rao have been suspended.”

In the Karapa police station, the two had handed over the seized vehicles to the owners and changed the office records. In the Annavaram police station, the ASI had pocketed the money seized during a raid on a group engaged in gambling.