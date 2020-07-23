SI arrested for tonsuring Dalit youth

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

23 July 2020 08:05 IST

Sub-inspector of Seethanagaram police station Sk. Feroz Shah was arrested on Tuesday on charges of tonsuring a 23-year-old Dalit youth in the police station. Feroz was taken into custody following a review into the incident that took place in Rajamahendravaram. A case under the SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against Feroz and two constables. All of them were suspended from service on Tuesday.

In a late-night review meeting, Mr. Rao ordered a probe to be led by a senior Deputy Superintendent of Police into the incident.

