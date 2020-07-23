Andhra Pradesh

SI arrested for tonsuring Dalit youth

Sub-inspector of Seethanagaram police station Sk. Feroz Shah was arrested on Tuesday on charges of tonsuring a 23-year-old Dalit youth in the police station. Feroz was taken into custody following a review into the incident that took place in Rajamahendravaram. A case under the SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against Feroz and two constables. All of them were suspended from service on Tuesday.

In a late-night review meeting, Mr. Rao ordered a probe to be led by a senior Deputy Superintendent of Police into the incident.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 8:07:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/si-arrested-for-tonsuring-dalit-youth/article32168082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY