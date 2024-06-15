GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shyamala Rao appointed TTD Executive Officer

A.V. Dharma Reddy has been relieved of the Full Additional Charge as Executive Officer

Published - June 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
J. Shyamala Rao

J. Shyamala Rao | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

J. Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary (Higher Education), has been appointed Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In a late night order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Friday, it was mentioned that Mr. Rao was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowments) for posting him as Executive Officer of TTD.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who at present is on leave, was relieved of the Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Executive Officer, the post he had been holding since May 2022.

The appointment assumes significance as it comes within a couple of days after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that he would start “cleansing of the administrative set-up in the State from Tirumala” to usher in more accountability and transparency in the system.

