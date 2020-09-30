Shutdown near total in E. Godavari

Left parties and tribal organisations participate in the protest

The one-day bandh observed by the tribal associations demanding constitutional amendment to the GO No.3, that was scrapped by the apex court, in the Agency of East Godavari district on Tuesday was peaceful.

The bandh was led by the GO No.3 Sadhana Committee. All the government offices, including head offices of ITDA-Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, were closed till afternoon. All the commercial establishments remained closed extending support to the bandh.

The protesters who did not allow the bus services to run, however, did not stop the inter-State buses. The fleet of APSRTC buses remain parked in the Gokavaram bus depot till noon.

In Rampa Agency, CPI(M) district committee member M. Subramanyam and other tribal leaders visited all the government offices and banks seeking their support to the bandh.

Mr. Subramanyam told The Hindu over phone that the scrapping of GO No.3 by the apex court would deprive tribal youth of job opportunities.