Andhra Pradesh: Shun suicidal thoughts, reach out to us, police urge girl students

Women must download Disha App, says DSP

Staff Reporter RAYACHOTI
September 02, 2022 18:47 IST

Deputy SP A. Ravi Manohar Achari addressing students at the Government Junior College for Girls at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanpalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari urged women and girls to courageously face problems in life and asked them not to be hesitant in seeking the assistance of the police whenever required.

Mr. Achari was addressing students at the Government Girls’ Junior College at Madanapalle on the subject of ‘Prevention of Suicides and Empowering Women with Courage’ as part of a State-wide campaign initiated by the police department.

“Mistakes committed at a tender age can lead to many problems and complications throughout one’s life. Girls should face their problems with courage and seek solutions at the earliest. The police department is conducting the Spandana weekly programme, besides prompting women and young girls to download the Disha App. Women in distress should immediately contact the police at any time and call Dial 100,” the Deputy SP said.

Circle Inspector (Madanapalle II Town) S. Muralikrishna said students should know that inculcating discipline and transparency at a young age would hold them in good stead for the rest of their life. “Students should strive to make their parents happy and constantly keep in mind their parents’ sacrifice to give them a good education. Any problems at college should be brought to the attention of their parents and the police. Particularly, girls should not succumb to any temptation and be wary of strangers,” he said.

Senior police officials from the Madanapalle sub-division and faculty of the college attended the programme.

