Shun smartphones, social media, youngsters told

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao urged girls not to use smartphones unnecessarily since the gadgets would waste their time and career at a crucial juncture.
Speaking as a chief guest in KGBV School-Babametta of Vizianagaram on Friday on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, he said that youngsters should avoid social media and smartphones to build golden career. “The girls would have to be safe, secure and strong. They need to study Disha Act and protect themselves in case of distress,” said Mr. Apparao.
Child Welfare Committee chairman V. Lakshmana Rao hoped that the new legislation would prevent crime against girls and women. World Vision manager P. Shyam Babu and others were present.
