Andhra Pradesh

Shun smartphones, social media, youngsters told

AP State Commission of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao speaking at the meeting organised on the occasion of Girl Child Day on Friday.

AP State Commission of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao speaking at the meeting organised on the occasion of Girl Child Day on Friday.  

more-in

Girls need to study Disha Act to protect themselves: panel member

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao urged girls not to use smartphones unnecessarily since the gadgets would waste their time and career at a crucial juncture.

Speaking as a chief guest in KGBV School-Babametta of Vizianagaram on Friday on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, he said that youngsters should avoid social media and smartphones to build golden career. “The girls would have to be safe, secure and strong. They need to study Disha Act and protect themselves in case of distress,” said Mr. Apparao.

Child Welfare Committee chairman V. Lakshmana Rao hoped that the new legislation would prevent crime against girls and women. World Vision manager P. Shyam Babu and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 7:31:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/shun-smartphones-social-media-youngsters-told/article30644625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY