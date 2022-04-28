Shun sensationalism, Vice-President tells media

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks after inaugurating 100 Meter Tower for 10 KW FM Operation at AIR, Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

April 28, 2022 01:17 IST

He inaugurates 100 metre tower for 10 KW FM Operation at the All India Radio FM Station in Nellore

Expressing concern over a section of media exaggerating news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for shunning of sensationalism in news coverage.

At times, such misinformation can cause panic, he observed, suggesting that the media “be closer to the truth and stay away from sensation”.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was speaking after inaugurating a 100 metre tower for 10 KW FM Operation at the All India Radio FM Station here.

The Vice-President noted the popularity of radio and its importance in educating people on various issues. He recalled how radio has been instrumental in bestowing recognition to many artists and educating farmers on the best agronomic practices. He lauded the broadcast media for playing a pivotal role in national development, educating people and strengthening democracy.

Role of media in digital age

Noting the widespread reach of the media in the digital age, he advised the media to reflect upon the realities of society and always remain wedded to the cardinal principles of journalism. “There is also a need for the media to introspect and self-regulate”, he emphasised.

Reflecting on the falling standards in TV debates of late, he called for maintenance of decency and decorum, be it in TV studios or Parliament and State Assemblies. He called upon all media organisations to focus more on the issues concerning rural areas.

Making a mention of social media, he asked people not to forward unverified and unsubstantiated information and mislead others.

The Vice-President, who also inaugurated Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust activities, called upon the youth to imbibe the spirit of service and give a helping hand to the underprivileged sections for them to take advantage of the government-sponsored schemes. “Social service is an integral part of Indian culture,” he observed.

He urged non-governmental organisations to also focus on skill development of youth and women and especially those from rural parts.