Shubhakruth Nama Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour

Heavy rush at temples; priests render `panchangam’ and distribute Ugadi Pachhadi to devotees

March 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees thronging the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada on the Telugu New Year Day Shubhakrut Nama Ugadi on Wednesday.

Devotees thronging the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada on the Telugu New Year Day Shubhakrut Nama Ugadi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with much gaiety on Wedneday.

Houses were decorated with ‘thoranams’ and residents prepared ‘Ugadi pachhadi’. The special dish, made of tamarind, coconut, jaggery, neem flowers, mango and other ingredients, was served at shops, offices and other places.

People were seen exchanging Shubhakruth Nama Ugadi New Year greetings with one another. Thousands thronged temples from dawn and offered pujas on the occasion of Telugu New Year.

Devotees performed special pujas at Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Varla Devastanam; Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, Yenamalakuduru; Sai Baba temples on M.G. Road, Mutyalampadu; Shivalayam at Kothapeta and other places in NTR and Krishna districts.

Priests rendered ‘panchangam’ and distributed ‘Ugadi Pachhadi’ and ‘teertham’ to devotees. At some places, ‘jataras’ were performed to deities in villages.

