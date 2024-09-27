GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shriram Finance to organise two-wheeler exchange and loan mela in Vijayawada on September 28 and 29

Published - September 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance will organise a two-wheeler exchange and loan Mela at PVP Square here on Saturday and Sunday.  The customers can instantly check their two-wheeler loan eligibility upfront, streamlining the process.  Hero, Suzuki, TVS, Yamaha and Royal Enfield have partnered with Shriram Finance for this exchange and loan mela. This mela has been planned to make two-wheeler loans easily accessible to customers in a convenient and efficient manner and facilitate their dream two-wheeler this festive season.

The residents in and around Vijayawada can visit the loan mela, where Shriram Finance’s Two-Wheeler Loan Eligibility voucher streamlines the loan approval process, providing instant access to their eligible loan amount. By simply filling out basic details on www.shriramfinance.in or the Shriram One app, customers receive a voucher with a complete loan breakdown, which they can present to the Shriram Finance Representative at the loan mela for further loan processing. While the loan approval takes just 10 minutes the funds are disbursed within 24 hours, according to a press release. 

