Shrinking school grounds deprive children of play area in Tirupati

February 01, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Tirupati

While it is the private schools that take the major blame for depriving their students of the play area, which is considered essential for a child’s holistic development, it seems that the public schools in Tirupati are not any exception if the construction spree on their schools’ premises in the recent times is any indication.

The students of Sri Venkateswara High School, established 138 years ago by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to provide basic and modern education in Tirupati, are about to see their playground shrinking as the management is gearing up to build a multi-storied hostel in the space.

The playground, spread across around 2.75 acres, not only hosted district-level sporting events in the past but also used to be the favourite haunt for fitness freaks and students after class hours. With the TTD proposing to build a boys’ hostel for SV College of Music and Dance, the adjoining playground became the sitting duck.

Similarly, a chunk of land on the playground of Sri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Municipal High School at Alipiri, was acquired last year to create additional road space for the public. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) sliced out a portion of the ground to lay a perpendicular road from Sarojini Devi Road to connect SVIMS Hospital. Whatever is left behind in the form of open space is regularly used for conducting private functions and exhibitions, thus robbing the children of their play area.

The playgrounds of these two schools gave many sportspersons and medal winners to the temple town. The said schools also produced many bureaucrats and officials, politicians across the partie. “Their comprehensive personality development is attributed to their engagement in extracurricular and sports activities on the playground,” said TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav.

Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy also expressed shock and appealed to the TTD to go proceed only after holding consultations with sports lovers and players in the town.

TTD’s joint executive officer (Education & Health) Sada Bhargavi, however, told The Hindu that the demand for a boys’ hostel for SV College of Music and Dance was 20 years old and assured that only a small portion of the playground of SV High School was being used to construct the building. “We are reviving and giving a facelift to the playground,” the TTD official added.

Meanwhile, the citizens and the alumni of SV High School school have given a call to gather on February 4 to express their discontent with the TTD’s move to shrink their school ground and to discuss the future course of action to conserve the prime lung space in Tirupati.