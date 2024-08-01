GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shrimp farmers demand compensation for poor quality seeds in Prakasam

Local shrimp farmers allege that they faced severe losses in the last three years due to poor quality of seeds from Vyshnavi Hatcheries in Gudur and Munnangi Hatcheries in Nellore

Published - August 01, 2024 08:24 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Fisheries Commissioner Tammu Dola Sankar and Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria during a review meeting on Monodon shrimp growth in Ongole on Thursday.



After receiving a series of complaints from the members of Prakasam District Prawn Farmers Association (PDPFA), Collector A. Thameem Ansaria conducted a review meeting on Monodon shrimp growth, in Ongole on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Commissioner Tammu Dola Sankar, PDPFA president D. Gopinath, farmers and hatcheries’ managements also took part in this meeting.

During the meeting, the local shrimp farmers alleged that they faced severe losses due to poor quality of seeds from Vyshnavi Hatcheries in Gudur and Munnangi Hatcheries in Nellore. They said that the shrimp production has declined drastically during the past three years and demanded compensation from the management of both the hatcheries.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Fisheries Department officials have already collected the seed samples and sent them to the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad for seed quality (gene sequence) testing. Collector informed the shrimp farmers that the report from the NFDB will be sent to the State government and necessary actions will be taken.

Earlier, Ms. Ansaria had visited the Ravi Hatcheries in Gamallapalem village of Kothapatnam mandal in the district, Devi Sea Foods in Singarayakonda and shrimp cultivation areas in Ethamukkala village. She inspected the production and the processing of shrimp exports, and also observed the sea water reservoir unit, feed unit, shower unit, store room and other departments.

During this occasion, Ravi Hatcheries manager Subba Reddy explained to the Collector about the performance of various units as part of the shrimp production. District Fisheries officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and staff also visited these places along with the Collector.

