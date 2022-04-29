SHRC chairman submits 2021-22 annual report to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
SHRC judicial member D. Subrahmanyam and non-judicial member G. Srinivasa Rao were present
VIJAYAWADA
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman Justice M. Seetharama Murthy submitted the annual report for 2021-22 to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday. SHRC judicial member D. Subrahmanyam and non-judicial member G. Srinivasa Rao were present.
On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book titled ‘Combating corruption in India - Role of anti-corruption agencies’ written by Srinivasa Rao. SHRC Secretary S. V. Ramana Murthy and officers B. T. Narasimha Kumar and K. Ravi Kumar were among the delegation that met the CM.
