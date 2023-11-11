Showers subside in south coastal Andhra Pradesh ahead of Deepavali

November 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

With rains subsiding, residents of south coastal Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to celebrate Deepavali to the fullest. After a week of incessant rains, cracker shops were opened up at street corners and VRC grounds in Nellore as clear skies returned over the last couple of days.

In Ongole, cracker shop owners put up shops in the sprawling P.V.R. school grounds and offered discounts in the range of 20% to 30% to clear the cracker stocks at the 11th hour. Wet spell used to keep them in tenterhooks every year as the festival coincides with the northeast monsoon, which brings bountiful rains to the region.

Markets were jampacked in Nellore, Ongole and other places in the region, with people thronging textile shops and jewellery stores to make big purchases. Regulars purchased gold, silver and brass as per tradition to seek the blessings of mother goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, for wealth and prosperity.

Shops selling sweets and savouries attracted huge crowds and hawkers went round the colonies selling earthen lamps and colours. Many shops and malls offered discounts on electronics such as television sets, refrigerators and washing machines.

Nellore Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Tirumaleswara Reddy conducted surprise visits to cracker shops at the VRC centre and warned that stern action would be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines to ensure public safety and trade without proper licence. Similarly, Prakasam SP Malika Garg warned that strict vigil would be maintained to ensure the public safety.

In case of any fire mishaps people should dial 101 or 112 forthwith and keep ready enough quantity of sand and at least two drums water in the vicinity to put out fire.