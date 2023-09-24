Showers in Prakasam district in A.P. up farmers’ hope, bring down temperature

September 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Light to moderate rain lashed Ongole and other parts of the drought-prone Prakasam district on Sunday, bringing cheers to farmers.

The skies opened up at dawn and the downpour lasted for over two hours, leaving most roads in Ongole under a sheet of water. Motorists had a tough time negotiating the potholed roads.

Ongole recorded a rainfall of 31.75 mm, enough for the temperature to come down by 3-5 degrees Celsius and bringing a little respite for the residents from the heat.

Farmers upbeat

The spell has rekindled the hopes of farmers who are yet to sow in a majority of the areas due to the 16% deficit rainfall during the southwest monsoon. The district recorded 275.5 mm rainfall so far into the southwest monsoon as against the normal 327.8 mm, according a report by the Andhra Pradesh State Planning Development Society.

According to the Agriculture department, the farmers could cover the deficit in the cropped area, which was only 42% of the normal extent of 5.36 lakh acres till September 22, at least belatedly during winter as the Indian Meteorological department has predicted a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring more rains from September 29.

Podili recorded a maximum rainfall of 65 mm followed by Narasingolu 44mm, Kanigiri 39.75 mm, Ardhaveedu 36.75 mm, Sanikavaram 31 mm and Ponnalur 25.5 mm.