ADVERTISEMENT

Showers bring respite to Kurnool, Anantapur districts

April 23, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

Kurnool district saw a total rainfall of 101 mm, with 14 mandals receiving good showers; highest rainfall of 26.8 mm recorded in C. Belagal mandal

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Heavy rain on Friday midnight brought respite from the scorching heatwave to Kurnool and Anantapur districts. The weather remained cloudy on Saturday, making Eid Ul-Fitr celebration enjoyable for the Muslims here.

Kurnool district saw a total rainfall of 101 mm, with 14 mandals receiving good showers. The highest rainfall was in C. Belagal (M) 26.8 mm, Mantralayam 22.6 mm, Orvakal 16.2 mm and Yemmiganur 11.8 mm. Kurnool city, however, got saw a drizzle recording 1 mm of rainfall.

Twelve out of 31 mandals of Anantapur district recorded rainfall recording a total of 68 mm, a sudden change from the severe heatwave conditions witnessed on Thursday when the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.1 degrees Celcius, the maximum temperature recording this year as against 43.5 recorded on April 28 last year (2022). Anantapur city recorded 12.2 mm, followed by 10.4 mm in Garladinne and 9.4 mm in Bukkarayasamudram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky till April 28. Temperatures are to remain at a maximum of 40 0 C. In Sri Sathya Sai District Ramagiri recorded 12.2 mm, Dharmavaram 10.6 mm and Bukkapatnam 9.8 mm of rain. In the SSS district also 12 out of 32 mandals received rain.

Kurnool and Nandyal districts, however, already recorded 43.5 0 C this summer and for the next seven days the IMD predicts the temperatures to remain above 41 0 C and to reach 42 0 C on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US