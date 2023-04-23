Showers bring respite to Kurnool, Anantapur districts

April 23, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

Heavy rain on Friday midnight brought respite from the scorching heatwave to Kurnool and Anantapur districts. The weather remained cloudy on Saturday, making Eid Ul-Fitr celebration enjoyable for the Muslims here.

Kurnool district saw a total rainfall of 101 mm, with 14 mandals receiving good showers. The highest rainfall was in C. Belagal (M) 26.8 mm, Mantralayam 22.6 mm, Orvakal 16.2 mm and Yemmiganur 11.8 mm. Kurnool city, however, got saw a drizzle recording 1 mm of rainfall.

Twelve out of 31 mandals of Anantapur district recorded rainfall recording a total of 68 mm, a sudden change from the severe heatwave conditions witnessed on Thursday when the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.1 degrees Celcius, the maximum temperature recording this year as against 43.5 recorded on April 28 last year (2022). Anantapur city recorded 12.2 mm, followed by 10.4 mm in Garladinne and 9.4 mm in Bukkarayasamudram.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky till April 28. Temperatures are to remain at a maximum of 40 0 C. In Sri Sathya Sai District Ramagiri recorded 12.2 mm, Dharmavaram 10.6 mm and Bukkapatnam 9.8 mm of rain. In the SSS district also 12 out of 32 mandals received rain.

Kurnool and Nandyal districts, however, already recorded 43.5 0 C this summer and for the next seven days the IMD predicts the temperatures to remain above 41 0 C and to reach 42 0 C on April 26.