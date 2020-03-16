Showcase talent on TikTok for benefit of society, youth told

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, is now a household name, thanks to its popularity among the youngsters. People of all age groups use it to convey their messages in a funny way.

However, its misuse has become a cause for concern, say representatives of women organisations. Against this backdrop, two girls — Esha Manohari Priya and Sai Chandini — who have more than 10 lakh followers have urged TikTok users to showcase their talent for the benefit of society. They joined hands with ‘We are for you’ — a charitable organisation run by some college students of Vizianagaram.

They have been participating in flash mob and other fun activities to raise funds for the needy such as poor patients suffering from cancer, kidney and other dreaded diseases and EBC students pursuing higher studies. “One can feel real happiness when someone is getting benefited by our service. That is why, we are associating with charitable organisations run by students,” says Sai Chandini who is pursuing beautician course. She hails from Vizianagaram and advises students to be active on social media platforms only when during their leisure period.

Esha Manohari Priya of Visakhapatnam, who is focussing on music and fashion design courses, says: “No one should give scope for vulgarity while uploading video clips,” she says.

”We are for you” founder Y. Kumar Naveen says the students’ involvement for a social cause attracts many students and make them help the needy.