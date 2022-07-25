Andhra Pradesh: Show zero tolerance towards corruption, says Chief Minister

ACB poster with helplines to be displayed at all offices, orders Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to show zero tolerance to even the slightest acts of corruption, and prominently display posters of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with toll-free complaint numbers printed on them at all government offices and hospitals within three weeks.

This would go a long way in checking corruption, the Chief Minister said at a review meeting on resource mobilisation at his camp office on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the expected revenues from GST, Excise, Stamps, Mines and Geology (M&G), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD), Transport and Forest Departments for the year 2022.

Forest Department officials informed the Chief Minister that in the next one month, red sanders exports permission would come from the Centre and a global tender would be called for 5,376 metric tonnes. The Chief Minister directed officials to update the stocks of red sanders on a monthly basis and act against erring officials in case of data mismatch.

He instructed the officials of M&G Department to increase the number of coal production areas and double the number of units by the end of 2022. “To decrease the import of coal from abroad, we should increase the number of operating mines,” said the Chief Minister.

Officials highlighted the Khanij Vikas Award won by the department for best practices in exploration, auctioning and monitoring of mining activities.

Cases should be filed against owners and drivers of vehicles found transporting ID liquor. Further, at least one surprise check should be conducted at every liquor shop per month, the Chief Minister said.

“Non-bailable cases should be filed against people for manufacturing and selling ID liquor. Any political nexus should be exposed and strong action taken against all those involved in it,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

To clean up the corruption in sub-registrar offices, the Chief Minister directed officials to come up with innovative ideas, and told them to publicise the services offered in registration offices at the Sachivalayams.

To improve revenue collection, officials requested the Chief Minister for special revision of the market value of lands in certain areas. E-stamp registration for removing corruption, digitisation of old records and improving the infrastructure at Sachivalayams which act as registration centers were also discussed.

Earlier, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and A.P. Mineral Development Corporation Vice-Chairman V.G. Venkata Reddy handed over a cheque for ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister towards contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for relief works in the Godavari flood-affected areas.