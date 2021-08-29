Show of solidarity with 10-km human chain

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2021 21:55 IST

Workers, general public line up along NH-16 for two hours protesting VSP privatisation move

Thousands of people participated in a 10-km-long human chain in solidarity with the agitation against the decision of the Union government to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here on Sunday.

The protest was organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which is spearheading the movement.

Hundreds of steel plant workers and those displaced by the establishment of the plant, their family members, including women and children, and general public stood along National Highway-16 on one side from Aganampudi to Akkireddypalem. Right from 8 a.m., they held placards denouncing the divestment move and continued their protest till around 10 a.m.

The police diverted vehicular traffic to alternative routes to prevent traffic jams.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who came to express solidarity with the striking workers, demanded continuation of the VSP in the public sector and said that the Centre should revoke its decision on privatisation. Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi also extended her support to the agitating steel workers.

The participants raised slogans like: “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku” and “Save Vizag Steel”. They said time had come again for people to raise their voice against the BJP government, which was trying to sell public sector units (PSUs) with the ‘objective of handing them over to corporate groups’.

Sacrifices recalled

The leaders of various trade unions recalled that 33 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for the establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam and the local people had given 26,500 acres of land for the plant with the fond hope that their children would get jobs in the unit. They said that all political parties, barring the BJP, had participated in the strike.

Human Rights Forum (HRF) leader V.S. Krishna, who joined the human chain near Autonagar Junction, described the protest “as a grand success and an indication of the people’s resolve to protect the steel plant.”

Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, Adinarayana, J. Ayodhyaram, Mantri Rajasekhar and Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, CPI State assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, former MLA T. Gurumurthy Reddy and former Minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, were among those who participated in the protest at different places.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strikes being organised by the committee, near the steel plant arch at Kurmannapalem, continued for the 199th day. Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma addressed the workers at the venue. The parallel relay hunger strikes being organised under the aegis of all trade unions, people’s organisations and political parties, against the privatisation of the VSP, continued for the 150th day at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office.