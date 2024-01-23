ADVERTISEMENT

Show me developments done by your government in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila tells YSRCP

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

We will continue to point out the mistakes and failures of the YSRCP government, says the APCC president

K Srinivasa Rao

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila interacting with passengers of a bus near Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on January 23 (Tuesday) dared YSRCP regional coordinator for North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy for an open debate on the development done in the State during the party’s tenure.

“I would like to see the developments done by the YSRCP government in the State. Let the ruling party fix the date and time for it,” she said.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Pedada Parameswara Rao welcomed Ms. Sharmila and APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju when they arrived in Srikakulam on January 23 (Tuesday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila boarded an APSRTC bus near Palasa to Ichchapuram. Addressing the media on the bus, she alleged that the YSRCP government had even failed to construct the capital city and complete the Polavaram irrigation project.

“Mr. Subba Reddy called it derogatory when I referred to the Chief Minister as Jagan Reddy. Hereafter, I will call him as Jagananna. The discussion should be about the lack of development. We will continue to point out the mistakes and failures of the YSRCP government,” she said.

Addressing the Congress cadres at Ichchapuram, she alleged that YSRCP government had failed to achieve the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State though the party had sent 22 members to the Lok Sabha.

“Only the Congress Party can put the State back on the right track if it is voted to power in the State and at the Centre,” she added.

The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) leaders submitted a memorandum on their problems to Ms. Sharmila in Srikakulam.

Ms. Sharmila also held a review meeting with the party cadres in Vizianagaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US