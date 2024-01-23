GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Show me developments done by your government in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila tells YSRCP

We will continue to point out the mistakes and failures of the YSRCP government, says the APCC president

January 23, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila interacting with passengers of a bus near Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila interacting with passengers of a bus near Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on January 23 (Tuesday) dared YSRCP regional coordinator for North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy for an open debate on the development done in the State during the party’s tenure.

“I would like to see the developments done by the YSRCP government in the State. Let the ruling party fix the date and time for it,” she said.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Pedada Parameswara Rao welcomed Ms. Sharmila and APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju when they arrived in Srikakulam on January 23 (Tuesday).

Ms. Sharmila boarded an APSRTC bus near Palasa to Ichchapuram. Addressing the media on the bus, she alleged that the YSRCP government had even failed to construct the capital city and complete the Polavaram irrigation project.

“Mr. Subba Reddy called it derogatory when I referred to the Chief Minister as Jagan Reddy. Hereafter, I will call him as Jagananna. The discussion should be about the lack of development. We will continue to point out the mistakes and failures of the YSRCP government,” she said.

Addressing the Congress cadres at Ichchapuram, she alleged that YSRCP government had failed to achieve the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State though the party had sent 22 members to the Lok Sabha.

“Only the Congress Party can put the State back on the right track if it is voted to power in the State and at the Centre,” she added.

The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) leaders submitted a memorandum on their problems to Ms. Sharmila in Srikakulam.

Ms. Sharmila also held a review meeting with the party cadres in Vizianagaram.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.