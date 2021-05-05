Show-cause notices served on contractor, hospital official

ANANTAPUR

05 May 2021 23:53 IST

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has served a show-cause notice on Vasudev Reddy, owner of Varasi Oxygen, the contractor supplying bulk medical oxygen to the hospitals in the district.

“Why should we not terminate the contract with you and suspend your licence for oxygen supply, for your failure to provide oxygen on time to the Cancer Hospital as contracted, which led to the death of two patients on Tuesday?” the notice, which was issued past midnight on Tuesday, questioned.

Superintendent of Cancer Hospital K. Bhaskar, who was in-charge of the COVID-19 patients, was also served a show-cause notice as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for his failure to bring the issue of lack of oxygen to the notice of oxygen coordinator and DFO R. Jagannath Singh, or the Joint Collector (Development) till 7.30 p.m..

Advertising

Advertising

“The doctor has violated Rule 3 of Civil Services Rules, 1964, and hence a written explanation is due from him in 24 hours,” the Collector said.