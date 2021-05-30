Show-cause notices on 5 medical staff in Anantapur

Five medical officers of different Primary Health Centres(PHCs) involved in fever survey duties were issued show-cause notices on Sunday for their alleged dereliction of duties.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, during a teleconference with all nodal and medical officers, said conducting COVID test for people as part of the survey was essential to curb the spread.

“Any wilful delay in getting tests done will be viewed seriously,” he said and issued notices on doctors at Gummagatta, Kondapuram, Gudibanda, Gorantla and Avuladatla PHCs. Tests for all people found to be symptomatic during the survey should be completed immediately, the Collector said.

One of the practical problems at the grassroots level was the inclusion of names of COVID-infected also in the list of fever surveys leading to duplication of data, which was being corrected, he added.