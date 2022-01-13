Show-cause notice to Ward Secretariat staff

Anantapur

13 January 2022 00:51 IST

Staff warned against taking part in agitation

Mandal Parishad Development Officers in many of the 63 mandals on Thursday served notices of cutting a day’s salary of all the village secretariat employees for not registering their biometric attendance on Monday and participating in the agitation.

All the Panchayat Secretaries (Grade-III &IV) who are the Drawal and Disbursement Officers of these employees have been warned of severe action against them if they permitted salary for the day of agitation.

Meanwhile, 11 ward secretariat staff working under the Kalyandurg Municipality jurisdiction were served a show-cause notice on Wednesday for not attending duties on Monday and participating in agitation for regularisation of their probation against the service rules of the Ward and Village Secretariat employees.

Municipal Commissioner Venkateshulu in an official notice served sought to seek their explanation within 24 hours for their not attending to work on OTS and vaccination and threatened disciplinary action if a satisfactory reply was not received.

At Anantapur Municipal Corporation and Tadipatri Municipality, the employees came to offices and put their biometric attendance, but many continued pen down by not taking up official work.

The employees said talks were taking place in Amaravati between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the top brass in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments along with the Chief Secretary and a final word on the issue from government was expected late in the night or Thursday morning.