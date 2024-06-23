Show-cause notice issued to Congress leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

The disciplinary committee of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has served show-cause notices on the party’s former working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and P. Rakesh Reddy for “indulging in anti-party activities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notices, issued by committee chairman L. Eswara Rao, said the two leaders had openly conducted a meeting with a rebel group and levelled allegations against party State president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore, accusing them of financial corruption.

“These serious allegations were made before the press, thereby causing great damage to the party’s reputation and its leadership. With these actions, you have breached discipline, integrity and loyalty, which are sacrosanct and non-negotiable in the Congress party,” said the notice.

Mr. Eswara Rao said, in accordance with the directive from Ms. Sharmila, the two leaders were needed to furnish a comprehensive explanation on this incident within seven days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.