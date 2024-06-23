GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Show-cause notice issued to Congress leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

Published - June 23, 2024 02:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The disciplinary committee of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has served show-cause notices on the party’s former working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and P. Rakesh Reddy for “indulging in anti-party activities”.

The notices, issued by committee chairman L. Eswara Rao, said the two leaders had openly conducted a meeting with a rebel group and levelled allegations against party State president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore, accusing them of financial corruption.

“These serious allegations were made before the press, thereby causing great damage to the party’s reputation and its leadership. With these actions, you have breached discipline, integrity and loyalty, which are sacrosanct and non-negotiable in the Congress party,” said the notice.

Mr. Eswara Rao said, in accordance with the directive from Ms. Sharmila, the two leaders were needed to furnish a comprehensive explanation on this incident within seven days.

