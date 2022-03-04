Shouldn’t we marry till we get paid compensation, ask Polavaram-displaced women

Project oustees narrate woes to CM, Union Minister

A Koya tribal woman complains about the lapses in the R&R package during the interaction with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Indukuru R&R Colony in East Godavari district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Women from the submerged villages of the Polavaram irrigation project on Friday alleged betrayal by the State government as they were allegedly denied all means of compensation citing their marital status.

Koya tribal woman Madakam Posamma explained how the State government denied all her entitlements, including housing facility, during her direct interaction with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The duo visited the displaced families rehabilitated at the Indukuru R&R Colony in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari agency.

“I am speaking on behalf of nearly 20 women belonging to Enugulagudem village. Prior to our wedding, the officials had pledged us every entitlement. They also showed our house site in the R&R plan. During the rehabilitation exercise, we were denied our entitlements on the pretext that we have been married,” narrated Ms. Posamma. She studied to become a teacher and holds a bachelor’s degree in education.

“Dear Jagananna, shouldn’t we get married as long as the government delays the grant of compensation for the Polavaram-displaced families?” questioned Ms. Posamma, adding, “we were 18 when the displacement survey was in progress.”

She also lodged a complaint against officials regarding the cut-off date of the Grama Sabha held to identify the displaced.

Before the Chief Minister decided to conclude the interaction, Ms. Posamma shared another thing: “We are left with no means of livelihood in the rehabilitation colonies. The Centre should provide 200 working days under the NREGA for the Polavaram-displaced until alternative livelihoods are provided.”

Cattle woes

Kona Satyanarayana Reddy of Konda Reddy tribe, displaced from Manturu village, appealed to the Chief Minister thus: “My family was rehabilitated nine months ago. In the new habitation, we don’t have any place for our cattle. Where should we keep them if the habitation does not have any space reserved for it?” He also said that scores of families in the rehabilitation colonies are struggling to earn a livelihood in the absence of a forest.

In the Indukuru R&R Colony, the State government has rehabilitated 350 families belonging to three villages - Manturu, Enugulagudem, and Agraharam.