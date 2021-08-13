SHOs told to complete probe into crimes against women in 60 days

Target set to achieve 4 lakh downloads of Disha app by the month-end, says SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Deepika M. Patil has asked all the State House Officers (SHOs) to complete the investigation of cases pertaining to crimes against women within 60 days, adding that speedy justice would instill confidence among the victims and reduce the crime rate significantly. She asked the SHOs to crack the whip on persons consuming alcohol in public places, saying that prevention of crime is being given a top priority, apart from extending a helping hand to women in distress.

Referring to the Disha app, the SP said 2.78 lakh women in the district have downloaded the application to their smartphones, adding that a target has been set to achieve 4 lakh downloads by the end of this months. “We need a proactive response from women to achieve this target. The parents should guide their daughters to download the app. It will help the police identify the location of the women in distress easily and extend their service. The smartphone users can also know the nearest police station and hospitals to get the assistance,” said Ms. Deepika Patil. The SP said that the department was organising meetings with mobile shop owners and the representatives of service centers. They can download the Disha app and explain its benefits to the people during buying and servicing of phones,” she said.

Women-friendly policing

Ms. Deepika Patil also appealed to the victims of crimes to approach the police without fear. “Women constables are undergoing training to help the victims lodge complaints. All these steps will certainly ensure the safety for women,” she added.