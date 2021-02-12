SHOs should ensure fair elections, says Srikakulam SP

SRIKAKULAM

12 February 2021 01:06 IST

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Thursday asked Station House officers concerned to book bindover cases on rowdy-sheeters and troublemakers in panchayat elections.

He visited sensitive villages including Kanugulavalasa, Korlakota of Amadalavalasa mandal, Narasannapeta and Polaki mandal headquarters to study the ground-level situation. He suggested Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors to ensure free and fair election and take stern action against people who would violate law and order.

