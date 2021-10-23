‘Shortest film’ finds place in Limca Book of Records

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 22:43 IST

City-based artist and film-maker Pamarti Sivanaga Rao's film The Farmer has been recognised by the Limca Book of Records (2020-22) as the “shortest film”.

The duration of the film is nine seconds including the three-second censor certificate display and features teleserial actor Chandalavada Hari Krishna.

Explaining the concept of the film Mr. Sivanaga Rao said that the film shows the plight of farmers who couldn't get proper price for their produce. “A farmer attempting to commit suicide observes the MRP on the pesticide bottle and decides to put an MRP for his produce,” Mr. Rao said explaining the film. The film produced under Siva Art Creations banner was screened in five theatres on February 7, 2020.

