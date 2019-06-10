Shortage of nurses cripples GGH

The Kurnool Government General Hospital treats thousands of patients from neighbouring districts — Mahbubnagar, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Ongole.

On a day, the hospital treats about 1,800 to 2,000 patients. However, the hospital only has 253 nurses, which is fewer than half of the required 750 nurses.

Of the 253 nurses, 138 nurses hold full-time jobs and 115 are hired on a contract basis.

An administrative official told The Hindu that on any given day about 30 nurses will be on leave, bringing down the total nurses working to 223. “However, 35 new staff nurses are being hired soon,” he added.

New wards

Previously 206 nurses held full-time jobs in the hospital, however, the numbers have come down due to retirements and nurses leaving the hospital for better jobs. Currently, there are 68 vacant positions to be filled, to even reach its past numbers.

Another person working with the hospital administration told The Hindu that the availability of nurses is very low, especially and they are also not willing to work during the night.

“There have been instances where IV fluids were not changed for patients till 7 a.m. when the new shift begins,” he said. The patients and their attenders have said that there was only one nurse available during the night for three wards.

The hospital in just the past six months have opened new wards or renovated old ones — Antiretroviral Therapy centre, psychiatry ward, dental OP, maternity ward, and palliative care centre. These developments have thinned out already inadequate staff.

Apart from opening new wards, the hospital has also brought in new equipment and is currently having an issue with lack of technical staff.

Due to this, long serpentine queues could be seen outside the ECG and X-Ray units.

Talking about the lack of paramedical staff, Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. P. Chandrasekhar, said that there was an immediate need to hire new staff to properly care for each patient. “There are plans under way to increase the beds from 1,050 to 1,550. In the same manner, nurses and technical staff must also be hired to meet the requirements of the hospital,” he added.