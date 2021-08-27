Shortage of men, outdated equipment force officials to play with fire

Seminar highlights the need to upgrade technology in firefighting

The Fire Services Department is working with ageing machinery and approaching the firefighting job in the traditional way, when the world has gone ahead by inducting high-end technology based firefighting equipment. This was the opinion of all the experts from the department, who attended the one-day seminar on the Indian Fire and Security Yatra- 2021, organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) here on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address, District Fire Officer B.V.S. Ramprakash said that lighting a fire is easy but fighting it is difficult. He said that despite the drawbacks such as shortage of man and machinery, the men in his department were putting the best foot forward.

He said that all stakeholders, be they schools or colleges or hotels or hospitals or for that matter industries, should not compromise on installing the proper firefighting equipment and using quality products.

Most of the fire accidents occur due to electrical short-circuits and they are mainly due to use of substandard electrical equipment such as wires or Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), said Mr. Ramprakash.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Regional Fire Officer D. Niranjan Reddy said that the department was still using outdated and obsolete equipment and the time has come to upgrade the technology. He said that a change in the attitude of common man, especially in the are of fire safety, is slowly seeping in and many people are approaching the department for advice on fire safety equipment.

FSAI president S.P.B. Rangacharyulu said that the association was established in 2002 to address various issues concerning fire protection and safety, security, building automation, loss prevention and risk management.

He said that the association was conducting drills and training programmes in various industries and school and other establishments. “We are also partnering with the Union and the State government bodies in formulation and implementation of safety and security policies,” he said.

Later in the evening, FIST (Finest India Skills and Talent) awards were announced through a virtual programme from Goa.