Short term courses offered under govt. scheme

November 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada is offering short term courses under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0.’

College Principal M. Kanaka Rao, in a press release on Friday, said that the three month short term courses include Electric Domestic Solutions and Plumbing (General).

The candidates who have passed 10th standard are eligible to undertake these courses. A certificate issued by the Centre would be given to those who successfully complete the course. Bus pass facility is available for the said courses, and interested candidates should apply on or before November 20. For further details contact,  0866-2475575, 77804 29468, 91825 34259, Mr. Rao added.

