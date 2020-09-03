Short film contest to propagate ill-effects of liquor addiction

List of winners to be announced on September 25

To propagate the ill-effects of alcohol addiction, Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (AP Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee) is organising a short film contest.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy and Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) released a poster of the proposed competition on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, committee chairman V. Lakshmana Reddy said alcohol abuse had the potential to destroy families. Recognising the harms the liquor addiction could cause to a society as a whole, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to impose total prohibition in the State in a phased manner. The slew of measures like removal of belt shops, cancellation of permit rooms, bringing down the number of liquor shops in the State, reducing the timings for the functioning of liquor shops and increasing the price were aimed at moving towards total prohibition.

Topic

Explaining the topic of the contest ‘Ill-effects of liquor-implementation of prohibition in phases in Andhra Pradesh’, Mr. Rao said they should reflect the good results that were seen around due to the government decisions. The films should portray the happiness the government decisions had brought for women especially who had been bearing the brunt of liquor abuse, he said.

He said the length of each film should not be more than 5-10 minutes and it should be in Telugu language. From the entries, 15 best works would be selected for five prizes in each of the first, second and third prizes category. The first best five films would get a cash award of ₹10,000 each, the second ones would get ₹7,500 and the third best would get ₹5,000 each.

Besides, the best director would get a cash prize of ₹ 5,000, best writer ₹ 5,000 and best actor/actress ₹5,000. All participants would be given certificates and mementoes and September 25 is the last date for submission of the short films. No participation fee would be charged.

The names of the winners would be announced on September 28 and prizes would be given on October 2 at a function coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi.

The entries could be sent to apmvpc.gov.in@gmail.com and enquiries for more details could be made by calling phone numbers 8790005577 or 9381243599.