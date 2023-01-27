Short film contest for A.P., Telangana filmmakers from February 10

January 27, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce and AP Movie Artists’ Association will jointly conduct a short film contest for filmmakers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States from February 10.

At a press conference here on Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber president Madhumohan Krishna said the three-day event would be organised in collaboration with Madhu Film Studios Pvt. Limited, at Happy Resorts and Recreation in Mangalagiri.

He said the objective was to encourage the enormous talent among youth who were into making short films. A cash award of ₹50,000 would be given to the winner, ₹30,000 to the first runner-up and ₹20,000 to second runner-up. Consolation prizes of ₹5,000 each would be given to the best director, best cameraman, best music director, best actor and best actress.

Mr. Krishna said an entry fee of ₹500 would be collected from the participants. February 5 is the last date to apply.

The duration of the film should not exceed 10 minutes and it should not hurt the sentiments of any caste and community. The films could be sent to madhufilmstudioslimited@gmail.com. Enquiries for more details could be made by calling 9848295555 and 9291193333, he said.

Big Boss contestant Solmon Shani and others were present at the press conference.