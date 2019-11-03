Short circuit leads to death of woman, infant at hospital

A woman and an infant died due to short circuit at the children’s ward of Hindupur Government Hospital.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services N. Ramesh Nath told The Hindu that the deaths were not directly related to the short circuit and the dead were in two different floors of the same ward.

While there was short circuit at 8.40 p.m. on Saturday, the male child of a woman, Mubina, died at 9.40 p.m.

According to Mr. Ramesh Nath, the condenser of the compressor used for running continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine on which Mubina’s male child was kept, was affected by short circuit, but it did not impact the child in any way.

‘Not due to short circuit’

The health of the child deteriorated during delivery at 4 p.m. through cesarean operation, as he had swallowed amniotic fluid leading to complications. Following this he was put on the CPAP machine, Mr. Nath said. Mubina, wife of Sohail, hails from Kotnur near Hindupur.

Mother of another infant, Rashida, 23, grew panicky in the ground floor of the ward following commotion in the first floor due to short circuit and was running out of the ward and fell on the ground, leading to brain injury and was brought to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where she died on Sunday. Wife of Imran, she hailed from Gaddameda in Hindupur mandal.

District Collector S. Satyanarayana visited the Hindupur hospital along with Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and MLC Mohammed Iqbal and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the two families and ordered an inquiry by Penukonda Sub-Collector. Meanwhile, the Collector ordered for filing a case.

There was a commotion at the Hindupur hospital at the time of short circuit and several patients came out fearing further damage and parents of the infants spent sleepless night. The parents and attendants of the patients sat on a dharna at the hospital on Sunday.